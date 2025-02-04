Live
Just In
Lokesh to Meet Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi today
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh is set to depart for Delhi today from Gannavaram Airport, where he will meet Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, this evening. The meeting aims to express gratitude for the allocation of funds to Andhra Pradesh in the recent Railway Budget and discuss potential new railway projects for the state.
During the meeting, Lokesh is expected to outline the state's IT and electronics policy, emphasizing the need for federal cooperation in transforming Visakhapatnam into an IT hub and Ralaseema into an electronics hub. His appeal will focus on providing incentives to encourage such developments.
In recent statements, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav highlighted that railway projects worth Rs. 9,417 crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh. This monumental investment, he noted, reflects an 11-fold increase compared to allocations made during the UPA regime. He further mentioned that comprehensive plans are in place to revamp the layouts of 73 railway stations across the state, incorporating modern facilities to enhance passenger experiences.