Lokesh to participate in Kadiri Brahmotsavam today

Live
Just In
Highlights
Minister for Human Resources, IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh is arriving here on Monday to participate in a series of local programmes.
Sri Sathya Sai district Collector TS Chetan on Sunday informed that Lokesh will arrive by a special flight at Puttaparthi airport by 5 pm and will travel by road to Kadiri and participate in Kadiri Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams.
He will present Pattu Vastrams to the deity on behalf of the State government and will leave Kadiri at 9 pm by road to Kadapa airport and from there will go to Vijayawada by flight.
