Lokesh unveils 6-pillar vision at Mahanadu

Kadapa: TDP general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday unveiled six key resolutions or ideological pillars of the party at Mahanadu, the party’s three-day annual conclave, here. The six ideological pillars, including global recognition for the Telugu community and empowering the youth, are aimed at making TDP future ready. “Our Chandranna (Chandrababu Naidu) has taken the pride of the Telugu people to the global stage. Telugu people should lead in every field - education, technology, politics, and entrepreneurship,” said Lokesh, addressing a gathering of TDP supporters, leaders and cadres on the first day of the annual conclave.

"Times are changing, so are the needs and aspirations of the people. The TDP, while staying rooted in its founding principles, must evolve with the changing times," explained Lokesh, who is also the son of TDP president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP general secretary termed the six resolutions as a roadmap for the party's future. He called upon cadres to work for building a stronger, united, and progressive Telugu Desam.

The first resolution was titled global recognition for Telugu identity. It states that the TDP will strive to elevate the global standing of Telugu people beyond caste, religion, or region. From NTR’s defiance of central authority to Chandrababu Naidu putting Telugu pride on the global map, this legacy must continue, he said.

Youth empowerment (Yuvagalam) was the second resolution introduced by Lokesh. The TDP will prioritise opportunities for youth, it said, adding that the party welcomes both senior and junior leaders, encouraging merit over hierarchy. Lokesh highlighted the creation of thousands of jobs, the attraction of major industries and the goal to create 20 lakh employment opportunities. Introducing the third resolution titled 'women empowerment’ (Sthree Shakti), Lokesh noted that from NTR’s move to provide women equal property rights to Chandrababu Naidu’s economic empowerment initiatives, the TDP has a strong record on gender equity. He vowed to ensure safety, representation, and equal responsibility for women in all spheres, including within the party.

The fourth resolution is 'social re-engineering- pro-poor'. The TDP aims to eradicate poverty through innovative welfare models. From subsidised essentials to pensions and housing, Lokesh reiterated the commitment to social justice, especially for backward communities, under the P-4 (poverty alleviation) concept. Referring to the fifth resolution on 'support for farmers’, Lokesh stated that farmers are the backbone of society, and the TDP has always stood by them. From irrigation to crop subsidies, the party has taken initiatives that have led Andhra Pradesh to top ranks in agriculture. Lokesh promised continued support, ensuring fair prices and financial assistance to the farming community.

The sixth resolution was titled ‘Cadre as the Backbone - Workers are Leaders’. Lokesh paid heartfelt tributes to loyal party workers, recounting stories of bravery and sacrifice. "In TDP, the worker is the real leader," he said. The party has provided insurance, education, healthcare, and employment support to its cadre, and is now formulating a dedicated plan to empower them further, he added.