Low-pressure area set to intensify in Bay of Bengal

Vijayawada: A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further in the same region over the next 24 hours, according to Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain. The system is then likely to move west-northwestward across Odisha over the subsequent 24 hours.

Winds along the coast are expected to reach speeds of 40-60 km/h, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

As a result of this weather system Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall tomorrow. Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The APDMA also released rainfall data recorded up to 5 PM on Tuesday various areas in Srikakulam district. Santhabommali: 88.7 mm, Vajrapukotturu: 80.7 mm, Palasa: 70.5 mm, Ravivalasa: 56.5 mm, Madanapuram: 53.5 mm and Haripuram: 53 mm. Krishna and Godavari river levels monitored: The APDMA reported that the Godavari river water level at Bhadrachalam was 41.3 ft at 5 pm on Tuesday.