Machilipatnam medical college to be opened today

Machilipatnam: The newly established medical college of Machilipatnam will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. He will inaugurate the Machilipatnam college virtually along with other new medical colleges at Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Nandyala and Vizianagaram in the state.

After the inauguration he will interact with the first year MBBS students of the Machilipatnam college for 25 minutes from morning 10:25 to 10:50. Krishna district joint collector Dr Aparajitha Singh reviewed the arrangements on Thursday. She along with DRO and college principal and other concerned persons inspected the college and ordered for making necessary arrangements for virtual inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the government completed the college construction in a stipulated time and also made available for the students admissions for the current academic year. DRO Venkata Ramana, DMHO Dr Geethabai and others accompanied her.