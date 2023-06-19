Machilipatnam: Pedana municipal chairperson election today

Machilipatnam: As per the agreement, before conducting elections for the post of Pedana Municipal Chairperson, present chairperson BGL Jyotsna Rani is going to resign from her post. She will submit her resignation in the council meeting to be conducted on Monday (June 19).

Jyotsna Rani intimated about her resignation and reason for it to the Municipal Commissioner in writing on Sunday. In the council meeting, Jyotsna Rani will submit her resignation to the council and after acceptance, the council will elect a new chairperson.

As per the agreement, Katakam Naga Kumari, who was elected from 7th ward, will be elected as the new chairperson. The present chairperson Jyotsna Rani was elected from ward No 2 in the elections held in 2021. The ruling YSRCP has won a majority of councillor seats in Pedana Municipality, and there was a tight fight among the ruling party members for the post of chairperson. So, the chairperson contestants have agreed to share the post for two-and-a-half years each.

According to the sources, as per the direction of Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, the YSRCP councillors have agreed to elect Katakam Naga Kumari as the new chairperson in the Monday’s council meeting. Before the decision came out, there was a huge discussion held at the party meeting regarding the new chairperson election. Jyotsna Rani allegedly urged the Minister to allow her to continue as the chairperson. However, as per the agreement the candidate for the chairperson Naga Kumari and her husband Katakam Prasad mounted pressure on Minister Jogi Ramesh for the chairperson post, the sources said. Finally, Jyotsna Rani agreed to resign from the chairperson post.