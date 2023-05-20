Machilipatnam: People fed up with YSRCP rule says Telugu desam party

Machilipatnam : TDP Krishna district president and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao came down heavily on the YSRCP government for neglecting the State and its development. He lamented that people are facing many problems for the past four years of the autocratic regime.

The TDP leader participated in the concluding programme of ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ at Pedana on Friday along with Pedana constituency in-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad. Addressing the gathering, Narayana Rao informed that several people have told their hardships and problems during this programme. “We met over one lakh people during the programme in the respective constituencies. They complained about roads, drinking water problems, sanitation and weavers-related issues,” he stated.

Referring to the NTR centenary celebrations, Narayana Rao said that they would organise the celebrations on a grand note in Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency and the programme will be organised at SM Mrudula Convention Hall in Gannavaram on May 21.

He recalled that TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao gave political opportunities to BC, SC, ST and minorities and added that owing to NTR’s vision and efforts hundreds of BC, SC, ST and minority leaders could enter into the legislative bodies. Still, many BCs were being given tickets and chosen as MLA and MP, he added.

Kagitha Krishna Prasad said that they had met around 23,000 people during the programme in Pedana constituency. He said thousands of people have elaborated on their problems before the TDP and extended support to the party. He also said that in this YSRCP rule, aqua farmers have been facing so many troubles and incurred debts.

TDP State secretary Konakalla Bullaiah, BC Corporation former chairman Boddu Venu Gopala Rao, constituency observer S Yedukondalu, Pedana mandal TDP president Salapati Prasad, ZPTC Arja Nagesh and others participated in the programme.