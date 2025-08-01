MACT-2025 aims to prepare students for skill tests

Visakhapatnam: Aptitude tests help bring out talent, strength and limitation of students, said Varada Ravi Kumar, central manager, Millennium Software Solutions.

Unnveiling the Millennium Aptitude and Coding Test (MACT) – 2025’ poster here on Thursday, he said that these kind of tests will increase the thinking levels of the students that aid in cracking the competitive examinations.

He mentioned that skill-based tests have become an integral part of the interviewing system and students should improve their quantitative aptitude ability apart from the professional knowledge.

B Divya Jyothi, HR manager of the institute announced that this year scholarships worth Rs.50 lakh will be awarded to the qualified students of MACT 2025 which will be conducted in colleges as per the schedule and also in the Millennium campus on every Saturday and Sunday from August 2 to September 28. Candidates willing to participate should register by logging on to millenniumsoftsol.com/mact from August 1. For further queries, candidates can contact on 92487 53106, 91540 84157.