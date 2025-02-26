Maha Kumbabhishekam at RK Beach today

Visakhapatnam: Subbarami Reddy Trust will perform the 40th’ Maha Kumbabhishekam’ at RK beach on February 26, informed former Union Minister T Subbarami Reddy. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Subbarami Reddy mentioned that the event has been organised by the trust for the past 39 years.

The former minister mentioned that Maha Kumbabhishekam will be performed by sourcing holy waters from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayag Raj. The ritual will be performed to 8 lakh Sivalingams from 9.30 am on Wednesday, he informed.

Devotees will be allowed to perform panchamrutha abhishekam, abhishekam with aromatic spices and fruit juices. The devotees will be given rudraksham and ‘pasupu thadu,’ Subbarami Reddy said. Also, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi kalyanam will be held at 3 pm and homam 4.30 pm, trust members mentioned.

The event will be attended by prominent comedian Brahmanandam and Avadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sharma. On the occasion, ‘Avadhana Brahma’ award will be presented to Nagaphani Sharma. During the celebrations, a number of cultural programmes will be performed at the venue. Telugu Shakti founder BV Ram and trust representative Basha were present.