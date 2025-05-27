Mahanadu commence at Kadapa on a grand note

KADAPA: The Telugu Desam party Mahanadu commenced on a grand note here today. Party national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the meeting venue and went through the digital photo exhibition organised at the venue in the name of NTR gallery with life history of party founder NT Rama Rao and Mana Chandranna. Later Chadnrababu Naidu visited the blood donation camp organised by the party leaders. Chandrababu Naidu commenced the Mahanadu by lighting a lamp at NTR photo followed by Maa Telugu Talliki song.

Later party leader Somisetti Venkateswarlu read the names of some of the party leaders who were killed during YCP regime. He said around 1030 TDP leaders and activisits were killed during YCP regime.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao in his welcome address stated that Kadapa is going to attract world wide Telugu people's attention by hosting Mahanadu for the first time.

Later politburo member read the party secretary report followed by Chandrababu Naidu Speech.