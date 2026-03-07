Maitri youth festival starts at GGU

TheMaitri Youth Festival was inaugurated on Friday at Godavari Global University (GGU), bringing together students from various institutions for two days of sports, cultural activities and competitions.

Speaking as the chief guest, GGU Chancellor KVV Satyanarayana Raju said that youth festivals such as Maitri play a significant role in nurturing creativity, leadership qualities and a spirit of cooperation among students. He advised students to pursue their education with commitment, fulfil the aspirations of their parents and grow into responsible citizens, who contribute positively to society.

Pro-Chancellor Shashi Kiran Varma said that events like Maitri Festival promote unity, cultural exchange and the overall development of students by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, Chaitanya Raju hoisted the national flag while Shashi Kiran Varma hoisted the university flag. Vice-Chancellor Dr U Chandrasekhar hoisted the Maitri flag. A 400-metre race was conducted as part of the opening day competitions. In boys’ category, A Manikantha from GGU secured first prize, followed by I Rajesh of GIET Engineering College in second place and T Gnaneshwar Rao of GIET Autonomous College in third place.

In girls’ category, P Ramya Mani from GIET Polytechnic College won first prize, while K Yashaswini from GGU secured second prize, and G Mounika of GIET Polytechnic College finished third. The winners were presented with medals by Executive Director Lakshmi Shashi Varma.

Maitri Convenor MD Dhanaraju said the festival will continue for two days with a series of cultural performances, competitions and entertainment programmes. With active participation from students, the university campus witnessed a lively and energetic atmosphere.