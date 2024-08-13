Make arrangements for Ganesh Nimajjanam: TVVMC

Tirupati: Tirupati Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (TVVMC) members urged the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to make all the necessary arrangements at Vinayaka Sagar for the immersion of Ganesh idols during Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

TVVMC delegation led by its convener Samanchi Srinivas on Monday met Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner Mourya on the arrangements to be made for the immersion.

Srinivas said this year about 800 pandals are expected to come up in the city for Vinayaka Chavithi. More number of huge idols also will be put up requiring cranes at Vinayaka Sagar for immersion. The entire Vinayaka Sagar (Tank) has to be spruced up and basic facilities like lighting, water supply and sanitation are to be provided in Vinayaka Sagar. Committee members Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, RC Muni Krishna, Mangati Gopal Reddy, Sadasivam and others were present.