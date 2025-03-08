Make best use of PM Jan Aushadhi medicines: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari urged people to make best use of high-quality medicines available at lower prices through Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi stores. On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, she inspected a generic medicine store at Rythu Nagar in Nandyal town on Friday.

The Collector stated that branded medicines are made available at lower prices through Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi centers and emphasised that essential medicines manufactured by reputed brands are stocked in generic medicine stores for public benefit. She pointed out that medicines for common ailments like blood pressure and diabetes, which typically cost Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in other stores, are available at significantly lower prices in generic medicine stores. The Collector mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority for medical and health sector.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkataramana accompanied the Collector during the visit.