Make CM visit to Madanapalle a grand success: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Madanapalle (Annamayya District): Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has urged the officials and people's representatives to work together for the grand success of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's one-day visit to Madanapalle on November 30.

Addressing media after inspecting the arrangements here on Sunday, the minister said for the first time Jagan Mohan Reddy was visiting Annamayya district to launch 4th phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and address public meeting in Madanapalle town.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said the CM was striving hard for all-round development of state despite severe financial crisis. Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy said that the newly floated district would witness more development under YSRCP rule. District Collector PS Girisha said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the success of CM's visit in the district. SP V Harsha Vardhan Raju said that tight security arrangements have been made in view of Jagan's proposed road show and public meeting.

Government Chief Whip and Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy, Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha, MLC Tulasi Raghuram and Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria were present.