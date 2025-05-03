‘Make libraries knowledge hubs for Gen X’

Anantapur: Libraries should evolve into vibrant knowledge centers for future generations, said Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma. He made these remarks during a review meeting held on Friday at the District Library Office in Anantapur, attended by the in-charge of the District Library Committee and officers representing 79 libraries across the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Joint Collector instructed all library officials to ensure that libraries open on time and maintain clean surroundings. He emphasized the importance of collecting library taxes on schedule from panchayats and municipalities.