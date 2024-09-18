Make roads pothole-free: CS to officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad directed the officials of roads and builds (R&B) department to make the roads in the state pothole-free. He reviewed the implementation of the 100-day action plan in civil supplies, housing, women and child, tribal and youth welfare departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday with the secretaries of the departments.

While reviewing R&B department, he instructed the officials that all the roads should be paved as pothole-free roads under the 100-day action plan. He also said that wherever there are potholes on the main roads, they should be identified by drones and if necessary, steps should be taken to fix them.

The CS said that the National Highways Management Organisation will ensure that there are no potholes on the national highway roads, and the state officials should ensure that the other roads are free of potholes.

He said that they should take certificates from the SEs that there are no potholes related to the roads in their area. Roads and buildings department principal secretary Kantilal Dande said that the tender process will be started and once the tenders are finalised, steps will be taken to fill the potholes.

Before that, under the 100-day action plan related to education and higher education departments, midday meal scheme, academic calendar, skill training, rating process for various educational institutions, linking ITIs and polytechnics with industries and providing intern ship and apprentice ship were discussed.

During the review on the municipal administration and urban development department, he discussed the 100 days of activities, the canteens, cleaning of drains, opening of Anganwadi centres, which are still to be started.

Similarly, regarding the panchayat raj and rural development, strengthening of the village secretariat system, installation of LED streetlights and management of solid waste were reviewed.

Special chief secretary Ajay Jain said that under the 100-day action plan for the housing department, the target has been set to build 1.25 lakh houses.