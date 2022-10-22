Make suggestions to benefit farmers: Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Vijayawada: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao stressed the need for amendments to Acts as per the changing needs and interests of the society. The committee on assigned lands headed by Prasada Rao met at CCLA office at Mangalagiri on Friday. The committee members, including ministers Taneti Vanitha, Merugu Nagarjuna, govt whip K Srinivasulu, MLAs Kambala Jogulu, Kaile Anilkumar, TJR Sudhaka Bbabu, Koneti Adimulam, Jonnalagadda Padmavati and K Bhagyalakshmi attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the revenue minister appealed to the committee members to make recommendations on assigned lands to benefit people. He said that he headed land distribution during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy government. Following his foot steps, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also started distributing land to poor. He said the Chief Minister launched land distribution programme from Avanigadda in Krishna district and asked the committee members to come out with recommendations to benefit farmers of assigned lands.

Prasada Rao suggested that the committee on assigned lands should visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to study the assigned lands issue there.

Minister Taneti Vanitha said pattas should be distributed to tribals engaged in Podu cultivation. Merugu Nagarjuna said steps should be taken to prevent encroachment of assigned lands. He said the committee should visit other states to study on assigned lands. Special chief secretary, revenue, G Sai Prasad, additional CCLA and secretary AMd Intiaz, lands joint secretary G Ganeshkumar were present.