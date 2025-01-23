Make use of welfare schemes, Muslims told

Nellore: Here is good news for minorities as the State government has offered total Rs 326 crore subsidy loans in the interest of uplifting the living standards of Muslim minorities in the State.

The State government would bear a subsidy of Rs 152.50 crore.

In a press note released here on Wednesday, State Wakf Board Chairman and TDP Nellore Parliament president Shaik Abdul Aziz said that the government has issued a GO releasing Rs 152.50 crore of its share on Wednesday.

He said that government also decided to spend another Rs 21.07 crore for providing technical training for various professions to the Muslim minorities.

The Waklf Board Chairman has said that total 49,218 people from minority sections are going to get benefited under these schemes.

He said loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 8 lakh would be provided based on the trades.

He narrated that trades like general merchants, gold business, chicken and mutton stalls, fruits and vegetable outlets, spare parts shops, battery servicing, cell phone repair, beauty parlours and fashion designing etc would be consider under the two schemes.

He detailed that in every scheme it was proposed to lend 40 per cent loans to women. The Waklf Board Chairman has appealed to the people to have utilse the opportunity.