Malaria review held as per NVBDCP guidelines

Anantapur: A review meeting under the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) was held in Anantapur, chaired by District Malaria Officer D Obulu. Malaria sub-unit officers from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai (Puttaparthi) districts participated in the session.

The meeting focused on monitoring and preventing seasonal vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.

Officials were instructed to conduct field visits across all villages in coordination with medical staff, village secretariat employees, municipal and panchayat officers, and to raise awareness among the public.

The Malaria Officer directed all medical staff to carry out fever surveys in every village across the undivided Anantapur district.

He emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures in villages with a high prevalence of seasonal diseases and instructed Health Assistants to report health issues to Primary Health Centre doctors, Mandal Parishad officials, village secretariat staff, and municipal authorities.

He stressed collective efforts among departments to ensure better sanitation and prevent disease outbreaks.

It was also highlighted that training programs had already been conducted to educate health workers on early detection, symptoms, and preventive steps for malaria, dengue, and other vector-borne diseases.

State health department and municipal officials’ key suggestions were shared during the meeting. If more than five fever cases are reported in any village, immediate medical camps should be organized.

The meeting was attended by MPHWs Giridhar Reddy, Kodandarama Reddy, Nagendra Prasad, Munaf, Tirupalaiah, and others, along with health supervisors Lokeshwar Reddy, Madhu, Sridhar, Noor Basha, Mahboob Basha, and Ramesh.