Man beheaded in Sathya Sai dist

Mudigubba: In a horrifying incident, a man named Vishwanath (43) from Erraguntapalli village in Tanakal mandal was brutally murdered and beheaded near the bypass road in Mudigubba, close to Kadiri road.

His severed head was found thrown some distance away from the body, and the decomposed remains were discovered by locals on Thursday three days after the murder occurred.

The victim had been living in Kadiri, where he rented a house with his wife Syamala, a native of Gajukuntapalli in Obuladevara Cheruvu mandal.

Initially working as a tailor, Vishwanath later leased two acres of land near Kadiri for tomato farming. According to police, on the afternoon of July 1, Vishwanath received a phone call from an unknown person and told his wife he was going out. He left on his two-wheeler and never returned.

His mutilated body was later found in a hilly area near the Kadiri bypass road and police suspect the use of sharp weapons in the crime.

Dharmavaram DSP Hemant Kumar and Mudigubba CI Sivaramudu visited the scene along with Clues Team and dog squad. Evidence collected has been sent to the forensic lab for further investigation. His grieving family, including his wife, daughter Chaitanya (Intermediate), and son Sai (9th grade), who are studying in Kadapa, reached the scene in distress.

Police revealed that 10 days ago, Vishwanath had purchased a new Activa scooter from a Honda showroom in Obuladevara Cheruvu.

The vehicle was found abandoned at the crime scene, containing financial documents. Investigators are probing possible motives including property disputes, illicit affairs, or personal enmity.