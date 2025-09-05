Man brutally murdered in Togalagallu

Aspari: A gruesome murder took place on Wednesday late night in Togalagallu village under Aspari mandal of Kurnool district where a 30-year-old man was brutally killed by unidentified assailants.

According to Circle Inspector Gangadhar, the deceased has been identified as Golla Ahobilam (30), the second son of Golla Ramakrishna, a resident of Togalagallu village. Ahobilam was married to a woman from Kallapari village and was living with his wife and children.

On Wednesday, Ahobilam, along with his wife and children, had gone to Kallapari to attend a community event organized by his in-laws. After the event concluded in the evening, he started back to his native village on a motorbike around 10 p.m. While returning, at a location between Dodagonda and Togalagallu villages, unknown persons allegedly waylaid him and attacked him with sharp weapons.

The attackers slit his throat, killing him on the spot. His body was later found lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.

The gruesome incident came to light when a few villagers, who were on their way to the fields, noticed the body and immediately alerted the local residents and police. The police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the attack was premeditated, but the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be established.

The deceased was survived by his wife Gangamma, a son, and a daughter.

Police have registered a case and formed special teams to trace the culprits. The incident has created a sense of panic and fear among the local villagers.

Authorities assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out and the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.