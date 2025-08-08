Man swept away by floodwaters in AP, escapes danger

In a dramatic incident at the Damuluru junction in Nandigama Mandal, NTR district, heavy rains have caused the Vaira and Kattaleru rivers to swell significantly. A low-level causeway near Damuluru is currently inundated, posing a serious risk to travellers.

On this occasion, a local man named Dondapati Paparao from Annavaram village attempted to cross the river on his two-wheeler. Unfortunately, he was swept away by the floodwaters while navigating the flooded area.

In an impressive display of resilience, Paparao managed to swim to safety, escaping the turbulent waters. However, he was unable to retrieve his motorcycle, which, along with a substantial sum of Rs. 25,000 in cash, was lost to the flood.