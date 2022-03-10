Mandapeta CI Suspended

Kakinada: Eluru DIG KV Mohan Rao suspended Mandapeta Circle Inspector K Durga Prasad following the allegations of causing death of a 20-year-old boy by severely beating and torturing him. The CI allegedly tortured applying third degree methods on Pragada Arjun of Mandapeta.

Parents and relatives of the youth staged rasta roko with the body at Kaluva Puvvu centre in Mandapeta on Wednesday, demanding the higher officials to book criminal case against the Circle Inspector and other police officials.

According to sources, Arjun was working in a private company in Hyderabad and recently came to Mandapeta to help his father in agriculture work. He fell in love with a girl and both the parents agreed to perform marriage, after she becomes major.

Meanwhile, Mandapeta Circle Inspector Durga Prasad called Arjun to the station stating that the girl's parents lodged a complaint against him. Arjun's parents said that the CI called their son on Monday and he was allegedly tortured the entire day. They informed that their son had informed them how police tortured him and that he was unable to bear the pain. On Tuesday, he committed suicide by hanging in a shed at the fields.

Ramachandrapuram DSP Balachandra Reddy reached the spot and held discussions with the parents and the agitators. He promised them to action on the police officials, if their allegations are proved.

Ramachandrapuram MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, Jana Sena Party and YSRCP leaders condemned the incident.

When allegations were proved in the preliminary inquiry, East Godavari District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu recommended for disciplinary action against the CI and as per the report, the DIG suspended him.