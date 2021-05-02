Mangalagiri : Chandrababu Naidu greets Mamata, Stalin, Vijayan

Mangalagiri : TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of the spectacular victories of their respective parties in their states in the just-concluded elections.

Naidu called up and spoke to the three victorious leaders on phone and extended his congratulatory greetings to them on Sunday. The TDP chief congratulated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the triumph of the All India Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly election.

Naidu extended his best wishes to MK Stalin for the resounding victory of the DMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

He also expressed his congratulations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for steering the Left Democratic Front to a massive victory in the Kerala Assembly polls.

The TDP chief has sent a congratulatory message to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for leading the BJP-led NDA to victory in the Assam Assembly election.