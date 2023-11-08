Mangalagiri: Ram Mohan Naidu expresses concern over women’s safety

Mangalagiri: TDP Srikakulam MP Kinjarapau Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday sought priority to be accorded to the security of women.



In a letter to Union minister for communication and electronics Aswini Vaishnaw, Ram Mohan Naidu expressed concern over the increasing use of deepfake technologies which are posing potential threats to the rights and privacy of individuals, particularly women.

Artificial Intelligence has brought about numerous positive advancements but at the same time it is equally important to address the challenges posed in the form of deep fake technology, the TDP MP said in the letter. This deepfake technology allows creation of hyper-realistic videos, audio recordings and other content that can be manipulated and fabricated, he felt that such malicious use of technology can lead to serious consequences.

“It is thus imperative that we take steps to safeguard the rights of our citizens,” he appealed to the Union minister.