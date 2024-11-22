Manoj Kumar Sahoo new DRM of Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Waltair Division, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway.

After completing his graduation in BE/Electrical from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Manoj Kumar Sahoo pursued PGDHRM from Utkal University and MBA from Andhra University.

He has varied experience spanning over 26 years in railways and served in various capacities over South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway in open lines and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in Visakhapatnam. Manoj Kumar Sahoo also attended the Advanced Management Programme in Singapore and Malaysia and pursued Management Programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmadabad.