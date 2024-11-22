  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Manoj Kumar Sahoo new DRM of Waltair Division

Manoj Kumar Sahoo new DRM of Waltair Division
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Waltair Division, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager...

Visakhapatnam: Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Waltair Division, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway.

After completing his graduation in BE/Electrical from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Manoj Kumar Sahoo pursued PGDHRM from Utkal University and MBA from Andhra University.

He has varied experience spanning over 26 years in railways and served in various capacities over South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway in open lines and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in Visakhapatnam. Manoj Kumar Sahoo also attended the Advanced Management Programme in Singapore and Malaysia and pursued Management Programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmadabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick