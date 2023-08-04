Manyam bandh held in Alluri district

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): Manyam bandh was observed peacefully without any untoward incidents in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Thursday in response to joint call of tribal groups to stop killing of tribals in the state of Manipur, cancellation of new forest conservation law introduced by the Central government, and cancellation of the resolution passed by the state government in the assembly to include Boya Valmiks in the ST list.

As part of the Manyam bandh, Manyam (Agency) bandh agitators also demanded that GO No 3 reservation should be legalised, the problems of the Polavaram residents should be resolved immediately, and non-scheduled area villages should be included in the fifth schedule. The bandh was partially held in various mandal headquarters. From Paderu to Yetapaka mandals, strong police arrangements were made during the bandh. Demonstrations were held under the auspices of tribal associations in various areas including Rampachodavaram and Chinturu. Police officials said that the bandh called by tribal communities in the agency area had only a nominal effect as no public responded much to it.