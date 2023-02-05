Manyam Konda Jatara to be held on Feb 27

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): The Manyam Konda Jatara will be held on February 27 at Polluru Waterfall in Chinturu Mandal under the auspices of the Odisha State Government.

The festival is also known as Muthyalamma (Bada Yatra) Jatara. Manyam Konda Jatara is a famous tribal festival connected to both the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The authorities of both states will conduct a joint review meeting on the arrangements at Chinturu ITDA soon. Thousands of people from tribal areas of both states are expected to attend the Jatara.

Chinturu MDO Ravi Babu said preliminary discussions regarding the festival were held with the officials of two states in Malkangiri of Odisha state recently.

Sanitation and security arrangements at boat crossing point of the Goddess at Sileru River and food facilities for devotees and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The idols of Kannamaraju, Bapiraju, Pothuraju, and Mutyalamma goddesses are brought from Malkangiri in Odisha and are brought across the Sileru River on a boat to Polluru.

As the festival is held in a Maoist-affected area and thousands of devotees from both states are likely to attend, the police apparatus will make tight security arrangements.