Mary Matha role model for humanity

Vijayawada: Nellore Catholic Diocese Coadjutor Bishop Most Rev Dr Pilli Anthony Dass called upon the faithful to honour Mary Matha and follow the teachings of her Son, Jesus Christ, in their daily lives. He said that Mary Matha stands as a perfect role model for all humanity, embodying obedience, humility, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.

The bishop attended the second day of the 102nd annual Gunadala Lourdes Matha Festival (Gunadala Tirunallu) as the chief guest on Tuesday and delivered a divine message to thousands of devotees.

On the occasion, a solemn concelebrated Holy Mass was offered by over 110 priests, including Coadjutor Bishop Dr Pilli Anthony Dass, Vijayawada Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Rev Fr Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Rev Fr Meshapam Gabriel, Shrine Rector Rev Fr Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy, and Social Service Centre Director Rev Fr Thota Sunil Raju. After the Mass, the bishops distributed Holy Communion to the Catholic faithful. Several priests, nuns, and a large number of devotees participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop Anthony Dass said that Mary Matha lived as a complete disciple of her Son and urged the faithful to strive for a life of total commitment to the Lord. He said Mary accepted God’s will without hesitation and remained steadfast even during moments of immense suffering. By silently enduring the pain of witnessing her Son’s crucifixion, she demonstrated supreme spiritual strength and total surrender to divine will, he explained.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao said that it was the deep and unshakable faith of devotees in Gunadala Lourdes Matha that has drawn pilgrims to the shrine continuously for over a century.