Massive cycle rally taken out against drug abuse

Anakapalli: To create awareness among people about drug eradication, ‘Abhyudayam Cycle Rally’ has been organised across Visakhapatnam Range, covering Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Srikakulam districts here on Wednesday.

Flagging off the rally, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that the NDA government is taking all measures to curb ganja menace.

During the rally, the Minister pedalled the bicycle and led the rally till Sri Prakash College junction. She administered a pledge to students for a drug-free society and motivated them by highlighting the slogan ‘say no to drugs – say yes to life’. Focusing on the theme, a flash mob was presented by students marking the inaugural of the event. The flash mob drew cheers from local residents and youth along the route.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that the State government has taken a firm stand to eliminate ganja cultivation. “To strengthen the mission, we have introduced a special initiative called ‘EAGLE. This is the first time in Andhra Pradesh that such a massive awareness rally has been launched from Payakaraopeta constituency. The primary aim is to raise awareness among people in schools, colleges, villages, and major junctions along the 1,000-kilometer route across five districts,” informed the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti mentioned that the ‘Abhyudayam Cycle Rally’ marks a historic step in fighting against drug abuse. “These collective actions aim to protect the future of our youth. I urge young people to stay away from drugs and take part in the development of our state. I thank educational institutions, NGOs, public representatives, and citizens for supporting this rally,” the DIG said.

Additional SP L. Mohan Rao, DSPs M. Sravani, P. Srinivasa Rao, V. Vishnu Swaroop, women police station DSP E. Srinivasulu, Inspector Appanna from Payakaraopeta police station, officials from excise and other departments, students were present.