Massive fire erupts in Diwan Cheruvu reserve forest

Rajamahendravaram: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in the Diwan Cheruvu reserve forest, located on the outskirts of Rajahmundry. The fire quickly spread across the forest area adjacent to the Rajahmundry-Rajanagaram National Highway, covering the region in thick smoke.

The incident occurred near Chakra Dwarabandham village in Rajanagaram mandal, causing panic among local residents, farmers, and travellers.

Upon receiving the information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and successfully brought the flames under control, preventing a major disaster.

The reserve forest had eucalyptus plantations owned by the AP Forest Development Corporation (APFDC), spanning several acres. Locals heaved a sigh of relief as the timely response helped contain the fire before it caused significant damage.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire, with suspicions of foul play. Officials are exploring the possibility that the fire might have been deliberately set to facilitate illegal encroachments. Given the cool weather and misty conditions prevailing throughout the day—except for a brief sunny period in the afternoon—human negligence appears to be the most likely cause of the fire. Officials are now reviewing security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.