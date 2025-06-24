Master plan in works for development of Durga temple

Vijayawada: Minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that a comprehensive development plan is being prepared for the development of Sri Kanaka Durga temple to meet the future needs of devotees over the next 50 years. This initiative is being taken as part of the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 to ensure world-class infrastructure and amenities at one of the most revered temples in Andhra Pradesh, said the endowments minister.

Ramanarayana Reddy along with the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath conducted a review with the Durga temple administration officials on Monday. The minister along with MP discussed the proposed development works. He said the Master Plan works include construction of ghat road connecting Kummaripalem Centre to the temple, modernisation of queue lines, creation of vehicle parking facilities, establishment of Prasadam counters, Annadanam halls and tonsure centres, construction of waiting halls, restrooms and installation of escalators, and lifts for the convenience of devotees.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is regularly reviewing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and giving suggestions for the development of the temple. He informed that a review meeting is scheduled for June 28 in the presence of Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary to finalise the master plan. .

MP Kesineni Sivanath said the development works are being planned to serve devotees for the next 50 years. He said facilities for the devotees are very important in the master plan.

He highlighted that efforts will be taken to enhance the spiritual ambiance around the temple while also focusing on environmental conservation. Durga temple executive engineers Koteswara Rao and Rambabu, director of Siddhartha College B Panduranga Rao, retired engineer Narayana Murthy and other officials were present.