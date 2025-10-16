Master plan roads to be completed in stipulated time

Visakhapatnam: The reis a need to complete master plan roads within stipulated time frame at any cost as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh are paying special focus on the connecting roads of Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, instructed Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. Holding a review meeting with the officials and contractors here on Wednesday, he examined the progress of works related to the master plan roads and stressed that all these works should be completed by the time the Bhogapuram International Airport becomes operational.Also, the VMRDA chairperson suggested that steps should be taken in coordination with GVMC to issue TDRs to the beneficiaries.

Further, he said that a meeting should be held with the concerned officials so that permissions are expedited for the roads over the lands belonging to the forest department. A review would be conducted once in 15 days, and at the same time, the contractors were advised to complete the work without any compromise in quality maintenance. VMRDA Joint Commissioner Ramesh, secretary Muralikrishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, estate officer Dayanidhi, supervising engineers Bhavani Shankar, Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Engineers Ramaraju, Rambabu, Sudheer, and Varun Karthik participated in the meeting.