Mayor dedicates achievement to people, sanitary workers

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra announced that the prestigious award received by the Guntur Municipal Corporation in the “Super Swachh League Cities 2024–25” competition, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission is dedicated to the citizens and sanitation workers of Guntur city.

Addressing the media along with GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu at the GMC Council Hall on Friday, he expressed pride over receiving national-level recognition. He stated that the award was the result of the efforts of the officials, sanitation workers, and active participation of the public, which helped highlight Guntur’s prominence at the national level. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and guidance from Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, he is developing Guntur city. He mentioned that even officials from Indore, known for its sanitation achievements, had inquired about Guntur’s progress after this recognition.

He further said that inspired by the award, the city administration aims to improve street lighting, sanitation, drinking water supply, and overall infrastructure in Guntur city.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said 23 cities across India that previously ranked high and currently maintain superior cleanliness standards were declared “Super Swachh League Cities.” Among cities with populations between 3 and 10 lakhs, Guntur city bagged the Award.

He attributed this success to the combined efforts of elected representatives, officials, NGOs, stakeholders, and sanitation workers. He highlighted that the regularisation of sanitation workers, provision of essential equipment and vehicles, enhancement of sanitary divisions, and guidance from district collector Nagalakshmi helped a lot.

He further stated that the city administration is committed to maintaining this national recognition and transforming Guntur into a plastic-free, clean, and beautiful city. Plans are underway to establish a C&D waste treatment plant, Sewage Treatment Plant and vending zones within GMC limits. Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu was present.