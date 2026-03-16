Meekosam website an option for submitting grievances

Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya informed that people can submit their grievances not only through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) but also online through the Meekosam website. She appealed to the public to make use of the Revenue Clinics being conducted along with the PGRS. She said that PGRS and Revenue Clinics are being conducted every Monday at Collectorate. She explained that district-level revenue clinics are being organised to provide quick solutions to various revenue-related issues faced by the public in the district.

She said that all tahsildars from the mandals in the district and the RDOs of Guntur and Tenali will attend the revenue clinics with village-level records. Separate counters have been arranged mandal-wise, she added.

She further stated that petitions from the public will be received directly at the revenue clinics and registered, and depending on the nature of the problem, immediate action will be taken on the spot.

She said issues that cannot be resolved immediately will be addressed within a week, for which the concerned divisional and MROs will submit an action plan.

She said that four counters have been arranged for the revenue clinic.

The collector informed that people can also submit their petitions online through the Meekosam website. Details of the petitions can be registered on the website Meekosam.ap.gov.in. She urged the public to make use of the PGRS facility. She also stated that the status of petitions submitted in PGRS can be checked by calling the toll-free number 1100.