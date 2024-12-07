Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings Kick Off Across Andhra Pradesh

In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the relationship between parents and educators, mega parent-teacher meetings commenced across the state on Saturday. The program is being held simultaneously in 45,094 government and aided schools, reflecting the commitment of the education department to foster parental involvement in student education.

Notably, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh are participating in the event at Bapatla Municipal High School, while Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will visit Kadapa Municipal High School. Thrusting this initiative ahead without any political interference underscores the focus on enhancing educational outcomes.

Speaking at a parents-teachers meeting at BVS Girls High School in Nawabupeta, Nellore district, Minister Narayana highlighted the presence of highly qualified teachers within government schools. He expressed pride in the unique nature of this statewide event, noting its historic significance as meetings were held in over 45,000 schools simultaneously.

Narayana shared a personal testimony of the impact of dedicated teachers, stating that he, who once barely passed his tenth class with grace marks, went on to achieve a gold medal in his postgraduate degree—a testament to the transformative power of education.

Emphasizing the importance of such initiatives, Narayana remarked that regular programs of this nature could lead to significant changes in student performance and outcomes. The education department is optimistic that these meetings will create a collaborative environment aimed at boosting student success throughout Andhra Pradesh.