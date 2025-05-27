Mega show of strength in YSRCP’s citadel to endorse people’s faith in TDP govt

Kadapa: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is all set to begin its three-day annual Mahanadu in Kadapa from May 27 to 29 in what is being seen as a politically historic event.

For the first time, the party is holding this mega gathering in Kadapa—a stronghold of the YSRCP—signalling the people’s resounding shift of support to TDP, following its sweeping mandate in 2024 elections.

This year’s Mahanadu is not just a political conclave—it is a celebration of Telugu pride, grassroots power, and the TDP’s commitment to building a progressive, inclusive Andhra Pradesh. Massive crowds of party cadre from across the State have already begun to arrive in Kadapa, which has been turned into a sea of yellow with flags, banners, and hoardings adorning streets, buildings, and intersections.

The event is expected to draw over five lakh people on the final day public meeting alone.

Speaking ahead of the event, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu described Mahanadu as a ‘major festival that unites TDP family’.

He urged all ‘Pasupu Sainyam’ (TDP cadre) to participate in large numbers and celebrate the victory that has redefined political equations in the State.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, present at the venue site in Kadapa and checking the arrangements for the mega event, said, “The Mahanadu will be remembered forever by everyone in the State as it will be historic.” While, I&PR Minister Kollusu Parthasarathy added that Mahanadu is not just a party meeting—it’s a festival of Telugu unity.

Speaking about the annual Mahanadu conclave, TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari said, “This is a celebration for us, is just like a TDP family gathering. It takes place on the eve of NT Rama Rao’s birth anniversary. During the event, all party members come together to reflect on their achievements over the past year and discuss plans for the future.”

The core highlight of the three day event will be the release of six powerful resolutions, designed to set the party’s ideological and administrative vision for the next several decades. These resolutions, crafted by TDP national general secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh, signal a fresh and inclusive direction for the party.

Under his leadership, TDP aims to not only align with its current goals and aspirations but also wants to channelise the party in a way that rewards dedication, performance, and public service offered by the cadre and leaders. Besides, the “My TDP App” will be formally launched during Mahanadu, providing a digital platform to connect the party’s top leadership with its grassroots workers. The app will help track performance, share updates, and reward active participation, making it a central tool for internal coordination and public outreach.

The second day of Mahanadu, May 28, will see in-depth discussions on 14 key draft resolutions, ahead of 1 year of the NDA alliance government in the State.

The resolutions cover governance achievements and vision-based initiatives, including, NDA’s remarkable achievements in one year of government, accelerated irrigation projects, including river interlinking and Godavari water to Banakacharla, Capital City Amaravati & Decentralised Development, revolutionary reforms in education, poverty-free society through P4 model, realisation of Vision 2020 and Swarnandhra Vision @ 2047 and others.

On the final day, i.e., on May 29, a massive public meeting is scheduled, expected to host over 5 lakh people. Leaders including CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, and senior ministers will address the crowd, emphasising the importance of political stability to achieve development goals.

As the party marks this strategic expansion in Kadapa, TDP is not just expanding- it is reshaping state’s future with grassroots commitment, and a focus on empowerment and development. Mahanadu 2025 will be a defining chapter in the TDP’s enduring legacy.