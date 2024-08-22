Megastar Chiranjeevi offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Tirumala: Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Thursday. The megastar on the occasion of his 69th birthday participated in the hour-long suprabhatha Seva the first seva ofter the temple is open, conducted for hour. Endowment minister Anam Ram Narayan Reddy, and Tirupati City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with them.





TTD officials received him at the temple and conducted him to Dharshan. After having of Dharshan of Lord Venkateswara Chiranjeevi family was offered vedasirvachanam, Prasadhams of Lord, vastram and teertham in Ranganayakula mandapam.TTD with security personal had a tough time to control the fance of megastar who gathered in a big number outside the temple to see the film star when he was comeing out of the temple ofter Dharshan in the early morning it self.

