Mepma signs pacts to market SHG products, services

Vijayawada : Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) signed here on Saturday two memoran-da of understanding (MoUs) with two e-commerce companies for marketing the products of urban self-help groups and providing services to citizens.

Later, addressing the gathering, Mepma director N Tej Bharat said that the e-commerce agreements would help for promotion of indigenous products. He recalled the slogan of Chief Minister N Chan-drababu Naidu ‘Each family-One entrepreneur.’

Urban poverty alleviation agency Mempa has been mobilising 28.77 lakh poor and needy women in 123 municipalities across the state through 2.79 lakh societies and working for their socio-economic em-powerment.

As part of this, Mepma has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce organi-sations Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)-MYSTORE app and Home Triangle to market the products of self-help groups and to provide services to people that would contribute to the economic development of SHG members.

Bharat said that the MoU with ONDC will be used to identify products made by SHGs and provide them better marketing with the help of MYSTORE app. He said that steps will be taken to enable every com-munity member to improve their skills and earn income through better employment based on their po-tential. In this way, SHG products can be further promoted through e-commerce and urban develop-ment can also be supported.

MoU with Home Triangle: HomeTriangle is an online platform that provides a variety of services related to household needs. These services are primarily for tasks that require home maintenance, repairs, and professional help. Complete house cleaning, sofa cleaning, kitchen, bathroom cleaning, electrical and plumbing, AC/Fridge repairs.

Home Triangle services provide customers with quality, fast solutions in meeting the needs of the home. It simplifies customers’ lifestyles through online booking, expert selection, and affordable pricing. Tej Bharat said as part of this, they are identifying the families of Mepma members who can do these ser-vices and registering them in HomeTriangle. An MoU has been signed with HomeTriangle home services.

AP Trade Promotion Corporation (APTPC) representative Srivalli, Blessy Nandam from ONDC-MYSTORE, Bhumika from HomeTriangle, representative APUFIDC Ravi, administrative Officer Usha Kiran, state mis-sion managers G Adinarayana, Rangacharyulu, N N R Srinivas and Prabhavathi, and others participated.