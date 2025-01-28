Minister assures renewable energy plant, petroleum refinery

Kanigiri : Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the coalition government is working to create employment opportunities for youth, during his visit to the Kanigiri assembly constituency in the Prakasam district on Monday. The minister, along with local MLA Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, inaugurated CC roads constructed at Rs 2 crore under the ‘Palle Panduga’ programme.

During his visit, the minister inspected the local Zilla Parishad High School, where he joined students for their midday meal and expressed satisfaction with the food quality. He laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms worth Rs 64.70 lakh under the PM SHRI scheme and announced a Rs 5 lakh allocation for playground development.

The minister then visited the Government Degree College, where he laid the foundation stone for a new building under the PM USHA scheme. He announced a total allocation of Rs 5 crore for the new construction, repairs to existing buildings, equipment, and infrastructure improvements.

Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements in their seven-month tenure in the state, the minister stated that they have secured investment agreements worth Rs 6 lakh crore and commitments for 4 lakh jobs.

He informed plans for a renewable energy plant across 4,000 acres in Kanigiri constituency and a Bharat Petroleum refinery over 1,000 acres in Prakasam district. The minister also hinted at the possibility of shifting the IIIT in the Kanigiri region.