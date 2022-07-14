Minister Audimulapu Suresh lays foundation stone for academic block at SRM-AP

Neerukonda(Guntur District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh laid foundation for the third phase of infrastructure development at SRM University-AP here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government will extend support to the development programmes in Amaravati. He acknowledged the contributions of SRM group of institutions in bridging the gap between the haves and have nots. He expressed his happiness on laying foundation to the Phase III development on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima.

Dr P Satyanarayanan, president of SRM University-AP, elaborated on the 10,000 sq ft project of the new phase. We have a proven track record of achievers in research, entrepreneurship, placement, and higher studies, he added.

A slew of facilities for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, will be open to the students in the new phase.

Dr TR Paarivendhar, the Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Educational Institutions, said that these new projects are going to give a huge impetus to the modern education ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh.

Later, the Minister distributed certificates and President's scholarship up to Rs 5 lakh to the Class of 2022, which started successful entrepreneurial ventures, obtained Marquee Placement offers and secured Higher studies opportunities in Top QS 50 global universities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, APSCHE Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, University Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar and others were present at the programme held at the auditorium.