Minister BC Janardhan Reddy Directs Officials to Address Public Grievances Promptly and Transparently

Banaganapalle: In a clear directive aimed at ensuring timely justice to the public, State Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy has instructed government officials to resolve public grievances swiftly and with integrity. The minister emphasized the need for a committed and transparent approach in addressing the concerns of citizens and delivering effective solutions without delay.

On Sunday morning, the minister personally received several petitions from the public at the Banaganapalle Camp Office. Citizens from various parts of the region turned up in large numbers to present their grievances, covering a range of issues including infrastructure gaps, service delivery, and local administrative concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Janardhan Reddy assured the petitioners that their concerns would be taken seriously and forwarded immediately to the respective departments for urgent resolution. Demonstrating his commitment, the minister directly communicated with relevant officials over the phone during the event to resolve certain issues on the spot, particularly those concerning legal and administrative procedures.

He stated that issues related to infrastructure, which require attention at the ground level, would be addressed with priority. He also directed the concerned departments to take immediate and appropriate action to improve basic amenities and resolve pending problems in coordination with field-level officials.

The minister’s proactive response and personal involvement in grievance redressal received a positive reaction from those in attendance. Many petitioners expressed their satisfaction and gratitude, noting that their concerns were being acknowledged and acted upon in a timely manner.

The grievance redressal programme, conducted under the direct supervision of Minister Janardhan Reddy, witnessed participation from people belonging to various sections of society. Local political leaders, alliance representatives, and party workers also turned up in large numbers, adding to the significance of the event.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to responsive governance and reiterates the minister’s determination to ensure that no public grievance goes unheard or unresolved.