Minister calls for makeover of Kurnool

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing, TG Bharath, has called for a comprehensive makeover of Kurnool city with modern amenities and a fresh urban appeal.

During a review meeting with municipal officials at the State Government Guest House on Wednesday, the Minister emphasised the importance of collective efforts to transform the city, taking inspiration from Visakhapatnam’s urban development.

He commended the new Commissioner P Vishwanath, stating that senior officials held a positive opinion about his performance and urged officials to complete pending development works without delay. “Our government has completed over one year in office. The remaining four years must be dedicated to delivering results, without wasting any time,” the Minister asserted.

Minister Bharath stressed the need to uphold quality standards in all infrastructure works and instructed officials to take strict measures against contractors who delay project execution.

Highlighting specific initiatives, he directed that the road being constructed along the Handri river, from Ellamma temple near Raj Vihar to the Jammi Chettu area, be expedited.

He also recommended consulting the Water Resources Department to ensure the bund is strengthened appropriately. The Minister ordered the swift implementation of an action plan to recover outstanding dues in property taxes and trade licence fee. Additionally, he called for the assessment of the structural integrity of dilapidated water tanks across the city.

Special emphasis was placed on the development of public parks, with a directive to complete all renovation and improvement works by the end of August.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure that all potholes on city roads are repaired promptly, leaving no trace of surface damage. Furthermore, he announced a target of planting 30,000 saplings by December and emphasised the importance of ongoing maintenance and care to ensure their survival.

He also ordered the relocation of secretariats currently operating within community halls to more suitable premises, urging fast-tracking of this process.

The Minister concluded by directing the immediate initiation of road widening works, including engaging with affected property owners to provide compensation without delay.

He also stressed the urgency of setting up vendor zones and improving the management and maintenance of public toilets.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Satish Reddy, manager Chinna Ramudu, public health officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy, city planner Pradeep Kumar, RO Junaid, in-charge SE Shesha Sai, ME Leela Prasad, TPRO Venkatalakshmi, sanitation supervisor Nagaraju, TIDCO officer Penchalaiah, superintendents Subbanna, Swarnalatha, Manjoor Basha, corporator Paramesh and other key officials.