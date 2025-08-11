Minister distributes pushcarts to street vendors

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has distributed 40 pushcarts to street vendors and one riksha at his camp office in Gomathi Nagar in the city on Sunday.

The Minister said that he noticed during 2024 electioneering that several street vendors in Nellore city doing business on pushcarts, by taking them on rent. This will put a dent in their purse, he noted, adding that right then he decided to provide them with their own pushcarts from his own funds. He promised, “I will continue extending financial help to the poor as I also came from a poor family.” Narayana also informed that VR Municipal Corporation High School will be upgraded to intermediate from next educational year.