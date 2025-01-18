Minister emphasises need for airport in Konaseema

Amalapuram(Konaseema district): Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh emphasised the need to establish an airport in the Konaseema district, stating that such a project would generate significant revenue for the government and provide greater convenience to tourists and local businesses. Speaking at the Sankranti celebrations held under the leadership of Amalapuram MLA Aithabathula Anandarao at Suryasena Yanam beach, the Minister suggested that Anandarao brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to expedite the airport project.

Addressing a gathering on Thursday night, Minister Durgesh lauded the MLA’s efforts to organise cultural programmes for Sankranti at a time when the festival is largely limited to cockfights.

He remarked that the natural beauty of Konaseema surpasses even that of Kerala and assured that steps would be taken to bring national recognition to the region in the coming days. The Minister also announced plans to develop Suryasena Yanam Beach as a major tourist destination, branding it as a ‘Coconut Beach’ due to its unique environmental conditions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting tourism in the area and highlighted the region’s potential to attract visitors from across the country.

The Sankranti celebrations featured a cine-musical concert and vibrant dance performances that enthralled the audience. The event concluded with a grand fireworks display.

Minister Durgesh was felicitated by the event organisers during the programme. The celebrations were also attended by MP Harish Madhur, political leaders Palacholla Padmanabham, D Chittibabu, Metla Ramanababu, Allada Sombabu and

Revu Tirupatirao.