Minister inaugurates development projects

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated several development projects, including foundation stone-laying ceremonies and road inaugurations, across various villages in the Addanki constituency on Thursday. He laid the foundation stone for the Jarlapalem-Cheruvu Kommupalem tar road construction project worth Rs 1 crore. He also inaugurated internal CC roads and side drains constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, along with a Rs 30 lakh CC road from the Addanki-Koniki road to Dasula Colony. Subsequently,

he distributed cheques from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to 35 beneficiaries. Addressing the gathering, Minister Gottipati stated that the coalition government has demonstrated actual development in the past 15 months, contrasting it with the previous YSRCP government’s alleged unfulfilled promises. He strongly criticised YSRCP leaders for spreading false propaganda about disability pensions, clarifying that no eligible beneficiary’s pension has been stopped or cancelled under the coalition government. He highlighted that CM Chandrababu Naidu increased pensions from Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 with a single signature, while it took Jagan Mohan Reddy five years to raise them from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000.