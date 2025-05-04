Minister inaugurates dialysis centre in Vinjamuru mandal

Nellore: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav claimed the coalition government has brought drastic changes in medical sector to provide quality treatment to the poor.

Along with Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh, he inaugurated five-bedded dialysis centre at Primary Health Centre in Vinjamur mandal on Saturday.

The Minister said that the government is spending Rs 4,200 crore under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to make quality treatment available to the poor as treatment in corporate private hospitals became expensive. The government also providing an injection that costs about Rs 45,000 for free of cost to rescue patients suffered with severe heart stroke. He added that it was proposed to conduct cancer detection examination for 4 crore cancer patients apart from 3 crores cases that were detected till date in the entire State.

Minister Yadav pointed out that while the previous YSRCP government had set up 21 Dialysis centers under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Scheme during its five years tenure, the TDP-led coalition government has set up as many as 18 dialysis centres within 10 months.

He alleged that the hike in dialysis cases was due to the consumption of spurious liquor promoted by previous YSRCP government. To overcome this problem, the government has decided to establish number dialysis centres under PMNDS, he added.

Later, the Minister has inaugurated Intensive Care Unit for infants at BJP-run Jayabharath Hospital.

Former MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Khambam Vijayarami Reddy, Venteru Venugopala Reddy, former ZP Chairman Chanchelababu Yadav, RTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, Jayabharath Hospital Manager Guru Prasad and others were present.