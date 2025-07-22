Minister inspects SW hostels in Nandyal district

Nandyal: Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that social welfare hostels were playing a vital role in shaping the future of underprivileged students.

The Minister expressed hope that all girls residing in these hostels would study well and achieve high positions in life. As part of his one-day visit to the district, the Minister, accompanied by District Collector G Rajakumari conducted a surprise inspection of the Social Welfare Girls Post-Matric Hostels 1 & 2 located at Girinath Centre on Monday morning.

During the inspection, the Minister enquired about the number of rooms, occupancy details, class-wise hostel admissions and cleanliness of the premises. He also reviewed whether nutritious meals were being provided as per the government-prescribed menu, and checked the condition of the kitchen, cleaning areas, bathrooms, and toilets. Furthermore, he interacted with students and staff to assess the functioning of study hours and overall hostel management.

Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was giving special attention to the welfare of SC/ST communities. He urged students, particularly girls from poor families, to make the most of these government welfare schemes, study diligently and secure a bright future through education and discipline.

District Collector Rajakumari reiterated the State government’s commitment to education and welfare of the poor. She encouraged eligible families to utilise the benefits of social welfare hostels.

She assured that students residing in these hostels while attending government schools or colleges receive quality education and meals at no cost. Later, the Minister and the Collector had lunch with the hostel students and expressed satisfaction over the food quality. Social welfare officials, hostel wardens, administrators and students participated in the programme.