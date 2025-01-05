Minister Nara Lokesh to Review Preparations for Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam this Sunday to conduct a review meeting at the Collectorate in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Andhra Pradesh on the 8th of this month. As the in-charge of Visakhapatnam district, Lokesh will evaluate the arrangements and hold discussions with officials and local leaders to ensure the success of the Prime Minister's public meeting.

Following the review, it is expected that Minister Lokesh will meet with public representatives from the district to discuss strategies and logistics related to the event. His visit underscores the emphasis on meticulous planning for the Prime Minister's itinerary.

The state has appointed several IAS officers from Uttar Andhra districts to oversee various aspects of the Prime Minister's visit. Key officials involved include Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhiraprasad, Joint Collector Ashok Kumar, GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar, and VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, among others. These officials have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure a smooth visit.

In total, 42 committees have been established to supervise essential tasks such as public mobilization, organization of public meetings, venue setups, and other related activities. Each committee will be led by a district officer, further demonstrating the administration's commitment to executing a well-coordinated event.

As the preparations unfold, the community is eagerly anticipating Prime Minister Modi's visit, which is expected to be a significant event for the region.