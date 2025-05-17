Minister orders fast-tracking of HNSS canal widening works

Anantapur: State Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav has issued strict directives to expedite the HNSS canal widening works and complete them by July 10, as committed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his recent tour of Uravakonda. During a surprise inspection on Friday, the Minister visited the canal widening works being carried out between Km 204 and Km 210 near Kaukuntla in Uravakonda Mandal.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the project, he strongly reprimanded HNSS officials and contractors. “The Chief Minister has set a clear target the canal widening must be completed by July 10. There is no room for negligence,” said Minister Keshav.

He emphasized the urgent need to speed up all works including canal widening, bridge construction, and soil excavation.

He instructed all concerned departments and contractors to work in coordination to ensure timely and quality execution of the project. The inspection was also attended by HNSS officials and project contractors.